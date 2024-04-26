Winter Storm Warning issued April 26 at 8:08PM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 24
inches.
* WHERE…Pikes Peak above 11000 feet, Western Mosquito Range,
Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.