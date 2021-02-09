College applicants struggle to secure ACT and SAT test dates

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Most college applicants work to achieve the highest ACT or SAT test score they possibly can, but pandemic applicants are just hoping to secure a test date without it getting canceled.

According to local tutoring company Test Geek, it’s not the College Board that’s canceling the testing dates. Instead, the cancellation comes from facilities hosting ACT and SAT tests. In many cases, the test sites are schools citing COVID-19 safety concerns.

