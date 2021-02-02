El Paso County launches 5 star program, expanding business capacity

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and EDC says El Paso County is launching the 5 Star program on Tuesday, which will expand service at many restaurants and businesses across the region.

In essence, under the 5 Star program, businesses that follow the state's COVID-19 guidelines are able to operate at an increased capacity.

El Paso County is currently in level orange guidelines, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. If a business in El Paso County is approved under the 5 Star program, it would be able to operate at level yellow capacities. As an example, that would let restaurants move from operating at 25% capacity indoors to 50% capacity.

Eligibility capacity levels are dependent on the county's current dial level:

Level Green: Counties already have an automatic capacity increase built into the Protect Our Neighbors framework.

Level Blue: Eligible if a county's incidence, percent positivity, and hospitalizations all meet the blue level. If approved, certified businesses can operate with an additional 50 people added to their cap.

Level Yellow: Eligible if a county's incidence, percent positivity, and hospitalizations all meet the yellow level. Certified businesses can operate at blue capacity levels.

Level Orange: Eligible if a county's incidence, percent positivity, and hospitalizations all meet the orange level. Certified businesses can operate at yellow capacity levels.

Level Red: Counties in level red are eligible only if that county has had a two week sustained decline in incidence, percent positivity, and hospitalizations. Certified businesses can operate at orange capacity levels.

Level Purple: Counties are not eligible for the variance program.

The Chamber and EDC is holding a news conference Tuesday at 2 p.m. to provide more information about the 5 Star Program.

Pueblo County announced it was approved for the 5 Star program last week.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.