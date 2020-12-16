State releases guidelines for ‘5 star’ program

Health

Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released guidelines for the 5 Star State Certification Program

Businesses that become certified through this program are required to implement safety measures beyond what is already required by public health orders and guidelines. If businesses are able to meet these stricter standards, they will be able to expand operations.

Eligibility capacity levels are dependent on the county's current dial level:

Level Green: Counties already have an automatic capacity increase built into the Protect Our Neighbors framework.

Counties already have an automatic capacity increase built into the Protect Our Neighbors framework. Level Blue: Eligible if a county's incidence, percent positivity, and hospitalizations all meet the blue level. If approved, certified businesses can operate with an additional 50 people added to their cap.

Level Yellow: Eligible if a county's incidence, percent positivity, and hospitalizations all meet the yellow level. Certified businesses can operate at blue capacity levels.

Level Orange: Eligible if a county's incidence, percent positivity, and hospitalizations all meet the orange level. Certified businesses can operate at yellow capacity levels.

Level Red: Counties in level red are eligible only if that county has had a two week sustained decline in incidence, percent positivity, and hospitalizations. Certified businesses can operate at orange capacity levels.

Level Purple: Counties are not eligible for the variance program.

CDPHE will begin accepting applications for the variance program beginning Friday, Dec. 18. Businesses can find that application here.

However, if a county sees a significant rise in cases or hospitalizations, the State says the program could be suspended. All variances are automatically suspended for a particular region if it reaches more than 90% of their county's ICU hospital capacity.