El Paso County commissioners to vote Thursday on ‘5 Star’ program

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is set to hold an emergency vote on Thursday to decide on whether to open local businesses under a new state program.

The "5 Star State Certification Program" would provide counties with a variance allowing small businesses to reopen. If businesses are able to meet stricter standards under the "5 Star" program, then they would be able to expand operations.

The county commissioners are expected to vote at Centennial Hall at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce has voiced support for the program already.