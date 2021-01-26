5 star program approved for Pueblo County

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to sources in Pueblo County government, the County's request to bring a 5-Star State Certification Program to Pueblo has been approved by the state of Colorado and Governor Jared Polis' office.

Businesses that become certified through this program are required to implement COVID-19 safety measures beyond what is already required by public health orders and guidelines. If businesses are able to meet these stricter standards, they will be able to expand operations.

For instance, Pueblo County is currently under Level Orange on the State's COVID-19 dial. If a business in Pueblo is approved for the 5-star program, they will be eligible to function at Level Yellow. Under Level Yellow, businesses and restaurants can operate at 50% capacity.

On Tuesday, Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz unveiled the new 5-Star Program.

The following businesses are currently 5-star certified as of Jan. 26: