Colorado Springs police investigating shooting at shopping center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- Police are investigating after a shooting at a shopping center in the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Pkwy on Saturday.

According to police, it happened just after 1 p.m. outside a Pet Supplies Plus store located in the shopping center.

Officers discovered the victim upon arrival, who was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing.