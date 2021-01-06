Colorado Springs man sentenced to 48 years for kidnapping, sexual assault

Top Stories

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two years after a convicted sex offender from Colorado Springs was arrested for kidnapping and beating a woman in Douglas County, a judge sentenced him to nearly five decades in prison.

Paul Nader, 32, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and sexual assault after he forced a woman into her own vehicle and drove off with her, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Witnesses called police to a Lone Tree coffee shop on Aug. 14, 2018, and said they saw Nader force the woman into her own vehicle. Later on, witnesses at a gas station in Douglas County reported seeing the pair get out of a vehicle and when Nader wasn't looking, the victim mouthed "Call 911," according to the 18th DA's office. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrived and Nader was taken into custody.

Investigators found that Nader threatened the woman with a knife and forced her into her vehicle in a parking lot. He then physically and sexually assaulted her until they stopped at the gas station, according to the DA's office.

Nader is a registered sex offender after a 2013 conviction in Jefferson County, the DA's office said.

Monday, Douglas County District Court Judge Patricia Herron sentenced Nader to 48 years after a plea agreement.