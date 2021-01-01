Man who threatened to blow up government buildings, arrested in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A suspect who threatened to blow up government buildings was arrested in Colorado Springs on Thursday, near the CSPD's Gold Hill substation.

According to police, on Thursday afternoon the CSPD's Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force notified the Gold Hill substation of the Colorado Springs Police Department that a suspect, who police said made threats to use explosives to blow up government buildings, was on his way to the substation at 955 W. Moreno Avenue.

The suspect, who police identified as Shawn Wallace, had an outstanding warrant in Virginia for obscene communication. According to police, Wallace also threatened to have explosives in his truck.

Members of Gold Hill Patrol set up surveillance in the area of the Gold Hill Substation and said they observed Wallace driving towards the building. Officers said they performed a high-risk traffic stop, and took the suspect into custody without incident.

The CSPD's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was called to the scene, and performed a search of the truck, but found no explosives.