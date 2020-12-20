Deputy’s gun, ammo, and other law enforcement items stolen from patrol car.

Top Stories

Early Sunday morning a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office notified his supervisors that his patrol car was broken into and several items, including the deputy's weapon, were stolen.

The El Paso County Sheriff's office stated that around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, a deputy notified them that his patrol car which was parked at one of the Sheriff's Office buildings on the 20 block of Vermijo Avenue, was broken into and that several items were stolen from the car.

The deputy reported that his outer vest carrier and badge, ballistic vest, and body-worn camera, department-issued law enforcement gear, including his service .45 with several magazines of ammunition were stolen.

A thorough search of the building and the surrounding area was conducted, but turned up nothing. According to EPCSO, the Colorado Springs Police Department was notified, and a report was taken by their agency.

Police say they are currently reviewing all surveillance footage of the area and ask that if anyone has any knowledge of this crime, or see any of the equipment items listed, or hear of selling of listed items, they should call the El Paso County Sheriff's office at (719) 390-5555. Investigators said you can also anonymously email their office at: DeborahMynatt@elpasoco.com.