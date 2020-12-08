Woman charged with Attempted Murder, after stabbing boyfriend in the neck

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police said they responded to a call late Monday afternoon, from a man who said he was stabbed in the neck by his girlfriend.

According to CSPD, officers responded to the 4400 block of E. Pikes Peak Avenue around 4:30 Monday afternoon, on a domestic disturbance report. Police said, a man had called 911 to request medical attention for his girlfriend due to intoxication.

While on the phone with 911 operator, the man told the dispatcher that he had been stabbed. Investigators said the victim's girlfriend fled the scene shortly after the stabbing occurred.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital with a serious, but non-life threatening stab wound to his neck, and the suspect, who police identified as 30-year-old Ivanna Read, was apprehended a short time later without incident. Police said she was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center for charges of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, a class two felony.

The case was referred to CSPD's Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault Unit for investigation, and is currently ongoing.