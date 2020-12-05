Porch pirates crash into several cars trying to escape police

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two men were arrested by CSPD on Saturday morning after trying to steal a package from a porch, then crashing into several cars in an attempt to get away.

Saturday morning around 8:00, CSPD was called to a business on Issaquah Drive and Dublin Blvd., in northeast Colorado Springs, where they said a man was blocking the car of two porch pirates who attempted to steal a package from his porch.

Officers said the suspect crashed into several other cars to make an escape. According to police, other officers in the area spotted the suspect's car and tried to stop it at the intersection of Stetson Hills and Peterson Rd., but they fled the scene and crashed a short distance later at Jedidiah Smith and Stetson Hills.

The driver jumped out of the car and took off, but officers said as his car was rolling across the eastbound lanes, the suspect jumped back into his car to get away, but was pinned to the curb by a patrol car.

According to investigators, the suspect's car was involved in a Hit and Run crash the night before, and officers found several packages inside their car.

Both the suspect and his accomplice were taken into custody on previous felony and misdemeanor warrants.