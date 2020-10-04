Pueblo shooting sends two men to the hospital

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A late-night shooting in Pueblo, sends two men to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Around 11:00 pm on Saturday, Pueblo Police officers responded to a shooting near Baystate & Wabash. When they arrived on-scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and another man with a gunshot wound to the hand. The shooting appears to be the result of a dispute between relatives.

Both men were transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.