Few answers in latest search for Suzanne Morphew

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office reports trained dogs alerted authorities to possible human remains on three different properties during the most recent search for Suzanne Morphew, who went missing from Salida on May 10.

The private search effort organized by Morphew’s brother, Andrew Moorman, ended on Tuesday.

Contrary to speculation, none of the properties searched in the last few days belong to any members of the Morphew family.

The sheriff’s office says dogs first alerted to an area along the Arkansas River.

“After further investigation, including working with the private human remains dogs on the property, it was determined this was not a viable lead in this case,” Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said in a press release.

Then, dogs alerted to private property near the Morphew home. Dogs alerted to a third location in unincorporated Chaffee County. Neither turned up anything worth pursuing, according to the sheriff.

Law enforcement is working to determine if several pieces of possible evidence found in this search effort are related to Morphew's disappearance.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says it's gotten 1,123 tips about Morphew's disappearance, conducted 180 interviews, conducted at least 130 searches, and spent at least 4,000 hours investigating the case.

