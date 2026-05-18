Skip to Content
Weather

A wet and wild workweek

KRDO
By
Published 3:03 PM

Today: Mostly cloudy conditions continue through the night with some light drizzle at times. Temperatures drop to freezing for the high country, with temps as low as 28 degrees in Monument. In Colorado Springs, temperatures are expected to be slightly above freezing. A freeze warning is in place for the high country. Colorado Springs is under a frost advisory until 8 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow: Chilly morning temperatures that are barely above freezing. Light snow is possible from 5-6 a.m. with no accumulations likely. Showers begin for El Paso County after 4 p.m., and thunderstorms are likely after 7 p.m.

Wednesday: The wettest day of the week arrives with a cloudy drizzle through the morning and isolated thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. Showers and storms continue through the evening.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.