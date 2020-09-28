Arapahoe Basin lays out upcoming ski season with Covid limitations

Top Stories

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Arapahoe Basin ski resort announced Monday morning that they have started making snow for the upcoming ski season, but due to the pandemic, limitations will be in place.

In an Instagram video post, A-Basin's COO, Alan Henceroth announced that "snow making is underway". Their preparation for the upcoming 2020-21 ski season includes the integration of COVID-19 guidelines.

Henceroth said in an effort to keep visitors and employees safe, they will be limiting the number of daily skiers allowed on the slopes this year, by requiring advance reservations and limiting daily lift ticket sales which must be purchased in advance.

While Henceworth stated they will also be limiting the number of season passes sold this year, he was was quick to point out that A-Basin passholders will not be restricted during the 2020-21 winter season and will not have to make advanced reservations.

For more information about their upcoming ski season, you can visit A-Basin at this link.