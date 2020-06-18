Driver charged after crash near La Junta kills passenger from Monte Vista

Top Stories

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 22-year-old woman from Monte Vista is dead after a crash on Highway 10 Thursday morning west of La Junta.

The Colorado State Patrol says troopers were called to a crash around 6 a.m. after a Honda Fit lost control and went off the right side of the road into a field.

CSP says the car rolled more than once, and 22-year-old Mya Redmon-Irvin of Monte Vista was ejected from the vehicle. Redmon-Irvin died at the scene. CSP says she wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Two juvenile passengers in the backseat were also injured in the crash, as well as the driver, identified as 26-year-old Mezhgan Zeighami of Alamosa.

Zeighami is facing a criminal charge of careless driving causing death, according to CSP, though drugs, alcohol and speed aren't believed to be factors in the crash.

CSP is still investigating.