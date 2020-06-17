Suspect wanted for attempted murder after intentionally hitting man with Jeep in Pueblo, police say

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say 23-year-old Dillon Floyd Siepker is wanted on charges of attempted first degree murder and third degree assault after he intentionally struck a motorcyclist with his Jeep.

The attack happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday at Northern Avenue and Orman Avenue in Bessemer Park. Pueblo Police said in a release Wednesday the incident was an escalation of previous domestic violence incidents involving Siepker.

Siepker hit the motorcycle and the man who was riding, and nearly hit a female victim as well. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The Jeep is described as a dark green Jeep Patriot with Colorado temporary tag 1932623.







Siepker is wanted on two counts of attempted first degree murder, third degree assault, domestic violence and restraining order violation. Pueblo Police also says the suspect has made threats against law enforcement and should be considered dangerous.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact Detective Medina at (719) 320-6006. To remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.