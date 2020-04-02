Victim dies after March 23 shooting, juvenile arrested

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say the victim in a shooting that happened on March 23 died days later, and a 16-year-old male has been arrested for first-degree murder.

Colorado Springs police gave an update Thursday saying that the juvenile was arrested on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Alexis Torres Sosa, who was found by police at an urgent care clinic on Austin Bluffs Parkway before being taken to the hospital. He died on March 26.

Police didn't say what led to the shooting, but investigators learned that it happened in a parking lot near 2100 Jet Wing Drive and then the victim was driven to the clinic.