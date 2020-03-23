1 in critical condition after shooting in Colorado Springs

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the head Monday.

Police aren't sure where the actual shooting happened, but they responded to the Urgent Care on Austin Bluffs Parkway after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to his head around 2 p.m.

Police say the man is currently in critical condition. CSPD says they believe the individuals involved knew each other and that there isn't an immediate threat to the public.

