Donthe Lucas’ trial pushed back because of coronavirus

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been a series of delays in the murder trial of Donthe Lucas, the Pueblo man accused of killing Kelsie Schelling, and now the coronavirus impact on local courts is causing yet another delay.

Instead of starting on May 5, Lucas' trial is tentatively set to start on Sept. 22, according to court records. It's expected to take about five weeks.

The trial has continually been reset due to a variety of issues after originally being set for April 2019.

Schelling disappeared on Feb. 4, 2013, after traveling from Denver to Pueblo to visit Lucas, the alleged father of her unborn child. Since then, Schelling has not been seen or heard from.

Despite Schelling's body not being found, prosecutors filed a murder charge against Lucas.