Pueblo Zoo closed until April

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After the Denver Zoo and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced their closures Monday, the Pueblo Zoo is following suit out of concern for the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement Tuesday, zoo officials said they are now closed to the public. All large events are canceled through April 15 and all zoo education programs are canceled through April 1.

Officials say their animals will continue to be well-cared-for during the closure.

If you have a question about a previously made party reservation, you're asked to email ksewell@pueblozoo.org.

