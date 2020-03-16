Denver Zoo to close to the public March 17

Top Stories

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials with the Denver Zoo said they would be closing Tuesday until further notice. This comes after new CDC guidelines limiting gatherings of 50 people or more.

Doors will shut at 4 p.m. Monday, the zoo said in a statement. It's not clear when it will reopen, but officials say they'll continue to asses the situation and "resume normal operations at the appropriate time."

Don't worry about the critters -- their caretakers will continue to provide daily care for the zoo's 3,000 animals and infrastructure, the zoo said.

All previously purchased tickets will be refunded. For more, see here.