Pueblo police: Suspected drunk driver tried to report vehicle as stolen

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspected drunk driver is under arrest after taking out a street sign and crashing into a concrete wall.

The crash happened just after midnight on 29th Street at the I-25 overpass in Pueblo, said Tom Rummel with Pueblo PD. A witness told police he saw the driver walking away from the crash and that she refused to speak to him when the witness asked if she needed help.

That driver later called police from a nearby home, trying to report her SUV had been stolen.

Authorities identified her as the driver in the crash in took her into custody on suspicion of DUI. The driver's identity hasn't been released at this time.