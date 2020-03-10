Randy Bishop accused of killing Thomas Faircloth, charged with second degree murder

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Randy Bishop, who made headlines by evading capture multiple times beginning in November before finally being captured in late January, has been connected to the previously unsolved November homicide of Thomas Faircloth.

Now, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that 35-year-old Randy Bishop has been charged with second degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Faircloth. Bishop was already in custody in the El Paso County Jail at the time of his arrest for the crime.

Faircloth was found dead on Nov. 2 in a vacant lot near Galley Road and Powers Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

