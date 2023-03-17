Former Denver Police sergeant pleads guilty to attempted sexual assault on a child

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to our Denver news partners, a former police sergeant pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault on a child after he reportedly propositioned an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Former Denver Police Sgt. Timothy Hyatt pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault on a child and attempted unlawful sexual contact, both felonies.

He was originally charged with internet luring of a child, a higher-level felony.

9News reports the investigation began in February 2022 when a sheriff's investigator went online and posed as a 14-year-old girl. Over a series of exchanges, Hyatt agreed to meet with the "girl" in a Lakewood park.

While he didn't show up, court documents obtained by 9News report the records from social media and wireless companies confirmed the man speaking to the "girl" was Hyatt.

After turning himself in, the Denver Police Department suspended Hyat without pay.

As part of the plea agreement, Hyatt is expected to be sentenced to four years of supervised probation. If he successfully completes the probation, 9News said the case will be wiped off his record.