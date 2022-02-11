Officer-involved shooting in Aurora leaves suspect dead

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Aurora.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers responded Friday at 4:38 a.m. to a report of a man armed with a gun at the La Fontaine Apartments at 1325 N. Idalia Ct.

Police say multiple callers told officers a Hispanic man wearing a black hoodie was going door to door with a gun.

At the scene, officers found the suspect outside of the apartment complex. According to the APD, officers gave "numerous commands" to the man to put his hands up in English and Spanish.

When the suspect didn't comply, the department says shots were fired by the officers, striking the man.

APD says medical assistance was provided by officers. Once the paramedics arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department says the two officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave per department policy. APD says the officers were equipped with department-issued body cameras.

The Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) for the 18th Judicial District responded to the incident and will be investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The suspect has not been identified, however, police said the man was 31. No officers were hurt in the shooting.