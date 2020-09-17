Colorado officer who pointed gun at doctor suspended 1 week

State & Regional News

AURORA, Colo. (AP) - A white officer with the Aurora Police Department has been suspended for one week for pulling a gun on a doctor who was trying to park at a refugee center the doctor operates.

The Sentinel reports that Officer Justin Henderson was suspended for 40 hours without pay and ordered to attend de-escalation training for his March 1 confrontation with Dr. P.J. Parmar.

Parmar, who is Indian American, says he's disappointed with the punishment and that he believes his race affected how Henderson treated him.

APD is under investigation for the death of Elijah McClain, the young Black man who died after police put him in a stranglehold.