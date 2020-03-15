Polis responds to ex-Florida official over ski closure complaint

State & Regional News

DENVER (AP)- Colorado’s governor is reacting sarcastically to a former Florida lieutenant governor who complained that his vacation was ruined when Vail closed its ski resort over coronavirus concerns.

Florida's Jeff Kottkamp tweeted that his family's vacation was destroyed after industry giants Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company closed dozens of North America's well-known resorts.

The Denver Post reports that Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic state Sen. Kerry Donovan were quick to react. Polis thanked Kottkamp on twitter for his “deep concerns regarding the health of our residents.” Donovan says Vail should be commended for its difficult decision.

