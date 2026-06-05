Amanita mushroom poisonings prompt concerns after deaths. A doctor explains what to know

By Katia Hetter, CNN

(CNN) — Mushrooms are becoming popular due to online communities and social media marketing products for mood enhancement, sleep and psychedelic experiences.

But foraging for wild mushrooms always poses a danger since some toxic mushrooms resemble edible ones to all but the well-trained eye.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a report on May 28 about an outbreak of Amanita mushroom poisonings in California that resulted in three liver transplants and four deaths.

What are Amanita mushrooms? Why are some people using them, and how common is this trend? Why are some specimens deadly and others used for psychoactive effects? And what should people know before consuming wild mushrooms or mushroom-based products?

To help with these questions, I spoke with CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and adjunct associate professor at George Washington University. She previously was Baltimore’s health commissioner.

CNN: What are Amanita mushrooms, and what prompted this CDC warning?

Dr. Leana Wen: Amanita is a large genus of mushrooms that includes hundreds of species. Some are highly toxic and can be deadly. Others contain psychoactive compounds that can alter perception, mood and consciousness.

One reason this topic is sometimes confusing is that people may use the term “Amanita mushrooms” to refer to very different mushrooms.

The CDC report focused on poisonings caused by amatoxin-containing Amanita species, particularly Amanita phalloides, also known as the death cap mushroom. These mushrooms can cause severe liver failure and are responsible for the majority of fatal mushroom poisonings worldwide. Another species of Amanita mushroom, Amanita ocreata, was also identified as a culprit in the CDC report.

At the same time, many people have heard of Amanita muscaria, the bright red mushroom with white spots featured in the “Alice in Wonderland” book and movie and video games like “Super Mario Bros.” Amanita muscaria contains different toxins and generally does not cause the same devastating liver injury seen with death caps. But this species can cause hallucinations, confusion, sedation and other neurologic symptoms.

The CDC warning was prompted by a recent outbreak in Northern California. Between November and March, there were 39 cases of mushroom poisonings. Three patients underwent liver transplants. Four others died. Most cases involved poisonings after eating wild foraged mushrooms.

CNN: Why are some people using Amanita mushrooms and Amanita-containing products?

Wen: Most people taking these products are not seeking out deadly mushrooms. Many are interested in psychoactive effects that some mushrooms can produce.

Part of the interest stems from growing public attention to psychedelics. Over the past decade, researchers have studied compounds such as psilocybin, which is found in so-called magic mushrooms, as potential treatments for conditions including depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use disorders. While that research remains ongoing, and psychedelics are not yet approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, media coverage has increased public awareness and curiosity about mushrooms more generally.

The problem is that many consumers do not distinguish between different types of mushrooms. Amanita muscaria is not the same as psilocybin-containing mushrooms, and it acts on different receptors in the brain. Yet mushroom products are often marketed together under broad wellness or psychedelic themes, which can create a lot of confusion.

CNN: How common is the use of Amanita mushrooms?

Wen: A 2024 study found that Google searches for Amanita mushrooms increased by 114% in just one year, which suggests rising public curiosity. A recent RAND report estimated that approximately 3.5 million Americans used Amanita muscaria products in 2025. While this number is lower than the percentage of people who use psilocybin (11.1 million), a substantial proportion of the population are using unapproved and unregulated products.

CNN: How dangerous are these mushrooms, and what symptoms can they cause?

Wen: The danger depends on the species involved. Death caps and other amatoxin-containing species can initially cause severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Symptoms often begin six to 24 hours after ingestion.

After the initial gastrointestinal illness improves, people may think they are recovering. In reality, the toxin may continue damaging the liver and other organs. Several days later, patients can develop liver failure, kidney failure, bleeding abnormalities and multi-organ dysfunction. Even with treatment, some patients do not recover and require liver transplantation. Some die.

Amanita muscaria generally causes a different syndrome. Symptoms may include confusion, agitation, hallucinations, dizziness, drowsiness and impaired coordination. Serious complications can occur, but the life-threatening liver injury seen with death caps is much less common.

CNN: What concerns do you have about mushroom gummies, chocolates and other products sold online or in stores?

Wen: My major concern is that consumers do not know exactly what they are taking. Unlike prescription medications, mushroom-derived products sold over the counter are not subject to the same level of regulatory oversight. There have been reports of products containing compounds not listed on the label and inconsistent dosing from one batch to another. One report, published by the CDC in 2024, found that some mushroom gummies advertised as containing Amanita muscaria actually had psilocybin as well as stimulants and painkillers. That means consumers don’t know whether they are actually taking what they think they are.

Another concern is that some marketing promotes all kinds of benefits for sleep, mental health, energy and such that are not backed by rigorous clinical trials. Moreover, consumers may see phrases such as “natural” and “plant-based” and assume the products are inherently safe.

As an emergency physician, I can tell you that natural substances can be extremely toxic. Arsenic is “natural.” Deadly mushrooms are “natural.” The fact that something comes from plants tells us very little about its safety or lack thereof.

CNN: What should people know about foraging for wild mushrooms?

Wen: Never eat a wild mushroom unless it has been identified with absolute certainty by someone with appropriate expertise.

Keep in mind that even experienced foragers can make mistakes. Some toxic mushrooms closely resemble edible species. I would be especially cautious about relying on smartphone apps, internet photos or social media groups for identification. These tools can be helpful resources for education or entertainment, but they should not be considered definitive when a mistake could result in liver failure or death.

CNN: What should someone do if they think they or a family member consumed a toxic mushroom?

Wen: They should seek medical attention immediately and contact Poison Control right away at 800-222-1222. The service is free and confidential. Do not wait for symptoms to develop; by the time they appear, substantial organ damage may already be occurring.

If possible, save any remaining mushrooms and take photographs of the mushrooms consumed. This information can help identify the species involved and guide treatment.

The major takeaway from the CDC report should be that mushroom poisonings are medical emergencies. People should not eat wild foraged mushrooms and should be extremely careful with buying unapproved products that claim to contain certain ingredients.

The-CNN-Wire

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