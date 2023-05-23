Pueblo Man becomes first 90-gallon Blood Doner in Southern Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--On Friday, May 19th, Pueblo resident David Mihalick, made his 90th-gallon donation at Vitalant’s Colorado Springs Donation Center, which is the equivalent of about 720 donations.

Mihalick has been donating blood since 1985 and gave for the first time when an employee’s mother needed a lifesaving transfusion. He is among only a handful of Vitalant blood donors in Colorado who have reached the 90-gallon mark, and the first to do so in southern Colorado.

Not only does he donate platelets as frequently as every two weeks, but he drives 100 miles round-trip from his home in Pueblo to donate at Vitalant’s Colorado Springs donation center.

Mihalick has been donating platelets since 1991. Platelets are a special component of blood that help control bleeding. They are used to help trauma victims as well as transplant and cancer patients.

According to Vitalant officials, there is currently a critical need for blood to ensure patient needs can be met.

