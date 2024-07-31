Healthy Colorado: How to pick the best electrolyte supplement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Among U.S. adults 20 and over, about 57% used a dietary supplement in the past 30 days, and use was higher among women than men. That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

But picking high-quality supplements and electrolytes can be challenging with so many on the market. It is a booming business right now.

Plain old water is out, and hydration supplements are in.

"Electrolytes are essentially minerals and the main ones are obviously going to be sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium," says Craig Soulka, Life Time personal trainer. "There's also chloride and some trace metals in there."

These are important for fluid balance within the body and can help rehydrate more efficiently. They come in the form of powders, tablets, and liquid additives. And they are more popular than ever.

"I think it is really important to get it in especially if you are outside, you lose a lot of those electrolytes sweating and then obviously some in your urine as well," says Soulka. "So replenishing especially if you are in the hot summer sun like marathon running and Colorado hiking, stuff like that. Long bike rides and you are sweating a bunch it is important to get those back in."

The new hydration craze plays a basic, but critical need. Soulka says many people don't meet the recommended daily fluid intake. And our modern-day water is highly filtered and doesn't pack the same minerals.

If you are in the market for an electrolyte supplement, be sure to check the label.

"Look for one that is either low or no sugar," says Soulka. "You have to look and pay attention to what's in it. You don't want any artificial sweetener or artificial colors or flavorings. Try and find something naturally sourced or sweetened like Stevia or monk fruit are good natural no-calorie sweeteners. And you also want to pay attention to the sodium content because a lot of the electrolyte supplements lack the sodium which in my opinion is needed and most important of all and most abundant of all the electrolytes."

Soulka says daily use is critical for high-endurance athletes and can be used as needed for those who work out moderately or just need an occasional hydration boost.