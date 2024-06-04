Healthy Colorado: What are statins and how do they work?

COLORADO (KRDO) - According to the American Heart Association (AHA), about 61 percent of U.S. adults will have cardiovascular disease by 2050.

Despite innovations in treatments, heart disease has been the leading killer of Americans for decades. The American Heart Association predicts that 45 million adults will have some form of cardiovascular disease or stroke by 2050.

One positive note, however, in the AHA's research is that the number of people with high cholesterol is projected to decline. This projected decline is thanks in part to the sharp increase in the number of people who take drugs called statins, which can reduce the amount of cholesterol produced in the liver.

In the video above, KRDO 13 medical expert, Dr. Neha Sharma discusses statins and how they work.