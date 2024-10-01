Colorado State Patrol decks out patrol car for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – You may soon see some Colorado State Patrol (CSP) vehicles on the road with a fresh new paint job!

That's because for October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the department is working to educate Coloradoans on the importance of early detection.

On Oct. 1, CSP posted a photo of its newly decked-out car.

Photo courtesy of Colorado State Patrol

The car's side door reads "Faith, Hope, Cure," while the front of the vehicle has a pink ribbon emblem and sports the message "Early detection saves lives."

The department has decorated patrol cars over the past few years during the month of October to show support of breast cancer survivors and raise awareness on the importance of early diagnosis.

"We stand with all those affected," Colorado State Patrol wrote in a social media post on Oct. 1. "Early detection is key, so please remember to schedule your regular check-ups."