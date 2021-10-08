Pueblo police investigating deadly overnight shooting

Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo police said they were on an unrelated call off E. 4th St when they heard multiple gunshots in the area Thursday night around 11:00 p.m. Officers started canvassing the area and found two men with gunshot wounds in an alley in the area.

One of the men was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds; the other died in the alley, according to a press release from The Pueblo Police Department.

This morning no arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

If you have any information on the shooting call Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006

or Pueblo police dispatch at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @

542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a

felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.