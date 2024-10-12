How sweep it is: CC throttles Northern Michigan

Less than three minutes into the game, the Tigers had the Wildcats on the ropes.

Drew Montgomery scored a goal 1:28 into the first period, Stanley Cooley followed with another goal just 1:28 later, and Colorado College handled Northern Michigan, 6-1, to complete a 2-game series sweep.

Northern Michigan scored its only goal midway through the first period to trim the deficit to 3-1.

But in the second period, Philippe Blais-Savoie scored to push the lead to 3-1.

In the third, the Tigers buried the Wildcats with three goals from Gleb Veremyev, Ty Gallagher, and then Max Burkholder to put the game away.

Colorado College will next face Alaska Anchorage on the road on October 25th.