Olympic athletes live in poverty while executives get rich, federal report finds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After more than 3,000 interviews, focus groups, and surveys, the congressionally-appointed Commission on the State of the U.S. Olympics & Paralympics has delivered its final report, and the summation is blistering: It is "a system that has failed athletes."

The new revelations come after KRDO13 investigated some Olympic teams moving from Colorado Springs to North Carolina. High-ranking officials on multiple Olympic teams say they need more resources to continue training at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

KRDO13 through records requests, has also found no receipts documenting agreed-upon improvements to the Colorado Springs-based Olympic Training Center, despite an agreement earmarking millions of taxpayer dollars to achieve those ends. However, the City of Colorado Springs says it's "aware" that the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is spending the money from taxpayers as intended in a 2009 agreement.

The Olympic Congressional Commission's 277-page report details a lack of financial transparency within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and what information was gleaned from the USOPC's 990 tax forms and tens of thousands of other financial statements, was that very few "shed meaningful light on the organizations’ finances," the report states.

The quest for financial information was occasionally met with "hostile" responses according to the report, despite the Commission's statutory charge.

The Commission outlines how Olympic executives are paid in the millions of dollars, while many athletes are in poverty as they pursue their athletic aspirations.

The report states that "some of the most talented competitors under our flag go to sleep at night under the roof of a car," while one unnamed speedskater shared that she relied upon food stamps as she trained six days a week before the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Others report they are forced to abandon their endeavors, unable to make ends meet.

According to the report, 59.1% of USOPC and governing-body executives and board members surveyed earn more than $150,000 annually, while 26.5% of current athletes earn less than $15,000 annually; the cost to compete, for most athletes, averaged $12,000 a year.

According to the USOPC's non-profit 990s from 2021, the most recent available, USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland made $1,140,343.

The USOPC, however, does award gold-winning Olympians or Paralympians $37,500, and Team USA athletes can apply to receive up to $10,000 for training and travel expenses through the Simon Grant. It was not made clear how many Team USA athletes had been helped through the grant. A spokesperson also referred to total sponsorship/endorsement deals to 277 athletes amounting to $811,000 through the Team USA Athlete Marketing Platform, in addition to tuition and $25,000 grants given to four athletes involved in youth sports.

"Financially, something needs to change," says Han Xiao, who was appointed as co-chair of the Commission. "The athletes who are at your world championship level, who are at an elite level I think at the very least, should be able to make a living wage somehow. They shouldn't be living out of their cars, they shouldn't be homeless, they shouldn't have to resort to GoFundMe, or having their parents take out mortgages so they can pursue athletic excellence when they're on the world stage."

The Commission makes twelve recommendations, including reformations to the Amateur Sports Act, the institution of an Inspector General, more investment in paralympic sports, and independent funding of the whistle-blowing SafeSport, after many respondents distrusted the entity's independence.

"We see them as inspirational, as heroes, what we aspire to be. We don't generally see them as people who have to beg for scraps and ask for money just to support themselves, to put food on the table. All of the organizations that are involved in this movement should be accountable to somebody. It shouldn't be a mystery how they're spending their money," says Xiao.

The Commission also recommends congressional action and greater involvement from state and local governments.

On behalf of the Olympic Committee, City of Colorado Springs spokesperson Vanessa Zink claimed to KRDO13 that the USOPC provided at least 47,000 requested documents to the Congressional Committee.

There is a federal hearing in the U.S. Senate Committee of Commerce, Science, and Transportation on Wednesday, March 20, regarding the Commission's report.

WHAT ABOUT COLORADO SPRINGS?

In 2009, Colorado Springs entered into a $31.7 million agreement with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to keep its headquarters here. The city took out a loan from the Colorado Springs Public Facilities Authority to finance the deal. The city now pays around $1.7 million a year on that loan. The agreement also requires a portion of the money the city gave the USOPC to be used toward improvements at the Olympic Training Center.

KRDO13 requested itemized receipts and documentation showing proof of those improvements at the Olympic Training Center from the City. The City said it could not locate any such documentation of the improvements. The city says its agreement does not require the USOPC to provide documentation of the taxpayer-funded improvements made to the Olympic Training Center

"However, the City is aware through discussions with the USOPC that the COP [loan] funding was used as intended by the agreement. Further, the USOPC’s obligation is to retain their national headquarters and the USOPTC in Colorado Springs for at least 30 years, which they are fulfilling," city spokesperson Vanessa Zink said.

A 2013 article, however, in the Colorado Springs Business Journal, outlined the taxpayer-funded projects.

Construction on a new strength and conditioning building and renovations to the sports medicine and recovery building were to be done for $8.2 million; about half of the $16 million promised in the incentive package earmarked for the Olympic Training Center.

KRDO13 asked the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to respond to the Commission's calls for more financial transparency and the disparity of payment between USOPC executives and athletes. Those questions were not directly answered.

A statement made by CEO Sarah Hirshland to NGBs, athletes, donors, partners, and staff was shared with KRDO13. In part, Hirshland wrote, "We have worked tirelessly to increase athlete representation and center athlete safety, to increase transparency and accountability in our governance structures, and to increase awareness and support for the Paralympic movement."

KRDO13 searched records belonging to the Pikes Peak Regional Building and discovered that since 2009, hundreds of building permits were pulled for the Olympic Training Center property. Many of those projects pertain to various electrical, mechanical, and plumbing fixes.

Several projects are labeled as "interior remodel" projects, but it's unclear from the online records how they benefit athletes and their training, specifically.

