TONIGHT: No dangerous/damaging winds in the forecast! Just breezy conditions as temperatures cool to the mid 30s in Colorado Springs and low 40s in Pueblo and across the plains overnight.

THURSDAY: Temperatures cool to the 50s in Colorado Springs and low 60s in Pueblo and across the plains. A few showers are anticipated during rush hour, then rain ramps up through the afternoon and evening.

EXTENDED: You can expect widespread showers through the weekend.