ON THE LOOKOUT: thieves steal safe containing thousands; animal cruelty suspect wanted

SOUTHERN COLORADO, Colo (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are asking the public for help to identify two thieves, who burglarized an area business.

The morning of New Year's Day, close to 8 a.m., a pair of suspects used a stolen set of keys to open Speedy's Smoke Shop near Airport Road.

Once inside, the pair walk straight to where the safe was kept, and carry it out of the establishment. According to the owner, the criminals had acquired the keys hours earlier, breaking into her car at her home.

Speedy Smoke Shop Burglars

"Right now at this point, I feel lost because I haven't been able to get much sleep because I feel like, who's watching?" says Carmen Garcia.

Garcia tells KRDO13 that approximately $20,000 was inside the safe.

If you recognize the suspects, please call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

Animal Cruelty Suspect Vehicle (HSPPR)

Animal Law Enforcement in Colorado Springs is also asking for help to identify a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in an animal cruelty case.

A large SUV was spotted outside the Southgate Home Depot on November 30, 2023, between 5-6 a.m.

If you recognize the vehicle or know anything about the crime, you're asked to call Animal Law Enforcement at 719-302-8798. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Anonymous Tip Line at 719-634-7867 (STOP).

If you have pictures or surveillance of a crime and have submitted a police report, you can share your information here.