Santa Claus shows off new skills, cheers up families at Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With plenty to keep him busy before his annual Christmas Eve travels, St. Nicholas took time Friday to entertain families of kids and their families spending the holidays at Children's Hospital in northeast Colorado Springs.

With the help of the 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson, the jolly old elf rappelled from the roof and down the face of the hospital building, to the delight of families who watched from inside the windows of their rooms, and a small crowd that gathered outside.

Kris Kringle and two of his helpers dressed like him, made separate descents down the building.

Santa's appearance was part of the hospital's fourth annual Christmas parade past the front of the building.

Hospital officials said that around 100 families currently have children as patients, and Santa's visit will create happy memories for them; his rappelling could become an annual event.

Nearly 20 partners, volunteers, and organizations helped with the event.

Officials said that they've also established a marketplace inside the hospital to allow parents of young patients to do Christmas shopping for them.