Colorado Springs woman convicted of dragging tow truck driver to death is now back in jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Detra Farries, the Colorado Springs woman convicted of dragging a tow truck driver to death in 2011, is now back in jail.

Farries was released back into the community in 2021 on parole after serving ten years of her 20-year sentence.

The Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) said Farries is being held in the El Paso County Jail on a parole hold. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Farries was arrested for third-degree assault in early Nov.

The death of that tow truck Driver, Allen Rose, was traumatizing for so many people back in 2011, and his daughter said this update proves Farries should never have been released early from serving her sentence.

Farries was sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to police, Rose was preparing to tow Farries' SUV when she began driving away. Rose was caught in a cable he'd attached to her car, and Farries dragged his body for more than a mile before he finally disconnected from the cable.

Witnesses said cars were honking and Rose was screaming for Farries to stop but she never did. Her legal team argued Farries never knew Rose was attached to her car, and she was listening to music too loudly to hear the honking.

"I think she should have gotten life, honestly. I'm starting to forget who my dad was, I'm starting to forget what his voice sounded like. It sucks. I will never, ever get to see my dad again," said Rose's daughter in a 2017 interview with KRDO13.

A parole hold is not a criminal charge, but it will likely require Farries to go before the parole board for revocation hearings.

Typically at revocation hearings, the parole board decides whether a person must go back to prison.

KRDO13 is still pushing for information on why Farries is back in jail. KRDO13 has requested records from the DOC and will release all new information as it comes in.