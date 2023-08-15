Skip to Content
On the Lookout: two big box stores, victims of crime

Published 5:08 PM

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Two separate Walmart locations were recent victims of crimes, and now detectives are asking for the public's help to identify the wanted suspects.

The first, occurred last month in Fountain, off Highway 85. The male suspect, with a tattoo sleeve on his right arm, who was wearing a Mesa Ridge High School t-shirt, is wanted for theft.

Wanted Theft Suspect (FPD)

It's not known what item or items he stole, but investigators are seeking tips if citizens recognize him.

You're asked to call Fountain Police Officer Beswick at 719-439-9576, or email mbeswick@fountainpd.com.

Pueblo County Fraud Suspect (PCSO)

In Pueblo County, investigators are seeing help to identify a female fraud suspect who they accuse of using a stolen credit card at the Walmart located off Highway 50.

The suspect has medium-length hair that's been dyed a dark red and appears to wear frameless prescription glasses with larger sunglass to fit over top.

If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-583-6250, and reference #23866.

If you have submitted a police report and have pictures or video surveillance of a crime, please share with KRDO for the chance to have it featured on-air and online.

Heather Skold

Heather is the evening anchor for KRDO. Learn more about Heather here.

