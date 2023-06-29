Pueblo P.D. Investigating Two Wednesday Night Homicides

June 29, 2023 -- Police in Pueblo were called to two separate crime scenes late Wednesday night, where both incidents are now being investigated as homicides.

The first incident occurred about 8:19pm. Neighbors on the city's west side called to report gunshots fired in the area of Lambert & W 17th street.

Upon their arrival, officers found one adult male outside on the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

It's not clear is he was dead upon their arrival, but police department spokesperson Offc. Roger Schnieder confirms that the victim succumbed to his injuries.

There is no suspect information to share at this time.

The second incident happened just a little over an hour later, in the Eilers neighborhood near the Evraz Steel Mill.

Neighbors on the 500 block of E Mesa Ave. called to report that a car had crashed. When officers arrived, they found an adult male in the crashed vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, but that victim has also succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

There is no suspect information in the Mesa Ave. call, and police say it was too early Wednesday night to say whether the two incidents had any connection.

This is a developing story, and we will add more information as it is made available.

Details are subject to change.