ON THE LOOKOUT: robbery suspect sought in Pueblo West; Cañon City couple strikes in spree; safe stolen near Bailey

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- An alleged female accomplice in a robbery went to no lengths to hide her identity: the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) just released pictures of the getaway vehicle; the female in plain view, leaning out of the passenger window.

Family Dollar Robbery Suspect Vehicle (PCSO)

According to the PCSO, the male driver -- described as being Hispanic, in his mid-30s, and standing 5 foot 8 inches tall -- robbed the Family Dollar, located at 230 S. Purcell in Pueblo West.

The blue van has a license plate number of OLF-G12.

You're asked to either call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250 and reference #1280 or to remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

Triple theft female suspect (CCPD)

Cañon City Police (CCPD) are asking for help identifying a pair of suspects, accused of stealing from the Love's Travel Plaza, Big R, and Tractor Supply stores. According to CCPD, the spree happened on Saturday, January 20, between 5:40 p.m. and 6:50 p.m.

The female suspect, who has black hair, was seen wearing an army green bomber-style jacket; the male suspect was wearing a black Reebok hoodie and ballcap with a sticker on its brim.

Triple theft male suspect (CCPD)

The pair was seen driving a Gray 2017 Hyundai Sonata, with a Colorado license plate DPF-L22.

You're asked to call the Cañon City Police Department at 719-276-5600, and reference case 2024-00203, if you have any information.

Liquor store burglary vehicle (Park County Sheriff's Office)

In Bailey, Park County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for help to solve a recent burglary at the Delwood Liquor Store. The morning of Monday, Jan 22, at 5:45 a.m., they say a pair of suspects, wearing black ski masks, broke inside the establishment and stole a large safe.

They were driving a dark-colored SUV crossover.

If you recognize the vehicle, you're asked to contact Deputy Ludden at 719-836-4105 if you have any information regarding this incident.