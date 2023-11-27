Skip to Content
Colorado Springs police searching for two robbery suspects

Published 5:13 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gold Hill and Sand Creek officers are asking for the community's assistance in their search for two robbery suspects.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 1700 block of South Nevada Avenue. Two suspects allegedly entered the business and assaulted the clerk before leaving with merchandise and an unknown amount of cash. The suspects fled the scene in a red car.

If you have any information regarding the robbery or the two suspects, you are encouraged to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.

