Colorado Springs veteran receives new roof

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO)-- As the holidays approach, one local veteran is getting an early gift and it comes with some extra comfort.

After more than three months of work, a Vietnam veteran is getting a new roof on his house.

U.S. Army veteran Bill Jones is getting a new roof today, but the journey started in June when he reached out to the Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity for help repairing his house.

The project is making his life a little lighter this week.

He's getting a new roof to stay dry, a new HVAC system to stay warm, and even some windows and doors for curb appeal.

He has always dreamed about it, and it became a reality with the help of the Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.

"It's it doesn't seem real to me yet. I'm sure that it will sink in later on. But, you know, all I can say is that I'm grateful for all these people. You know, there isn't any that I haven't been grateful to have here," said Bill.

Habitat for Humanity is partnering with Owens Corning Contractors and Old World Roofing to fix Bill's house before the holidays.

It's all the stuff the veteran has made work while dealing with mental illness and PTSD from the war.

His determination to push on is just one of the reasons he is getting help.

"Well, I'm very inspired. He has a wonderful sense of humor, and he shares that he has such a kind and giving heart. He engages with people and cares for them. He calls me in the morning regularly to say good morning. And I think it's just really special. He brings a lot to this world, and I respect and honor him not only for his service," said Leah Cowels, Home Repair Program manager for Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.

Bill says this fresh start is not only offering hope but friendship as well.

As a part of receiving these upgrades, Bill is giving back his time in exchange for helping Habitat for Humanity repair other houses for veterans.