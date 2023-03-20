Court Docs: Cañon City man arrested, accused of attacking father, grandfather, and deputies

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A Cañon City man faces multiple charges after he reportedly attacked family members, threatening to kill them, and then fighting deputies.

On February 28, deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) were dispatched to the 500 block of 9th St. at 3:39 p.m. on reports of a domestic dispute.

The affidavit noted deputies with the FCSO reported having responded multiple times to physical altercations at this residence involving multiple individuals.

Once at the scene, the affidavit states deputies spoke with the father of the suspect. Charles McGuire, told deputies his son, 19-year-old Luke McGuire, was sleeping in a chair when McGuire's mother asked him to do something. Charles said McGuire "blew up" and threatened to kill him. Charles told deputies McGuire said he was "going to hang him, beat him to death, and throw him in a fire."

According to the affidavit, Charles' father William, McGuire's grandfather, told him he "needed to stop." That's when Charles said McGuire grabbed a bat and began hitting William with it. At one point, McGuire reportedly went outside and grabbed a shovel.

Another witness reportedly told investigators McGuire was "whaling" on William.

According to the affidavit, William told deputies that McGuire said he "wants to go to jail." William also told deputies McGuire broke two kitchen windows.

The affidavit states William and Charles stated they wished to pursue charges.

According to the affidavit, while in handcuffs, McGuire ran toward the house with a blood pressure cuff still attached to his arm. While deputies tried taking control of McGuire, a deputy stated McGuire tried spitting on another deputy. While detaining him, that deputy also noted that McGuire kicked him.

McGuire was eventually detained and placed on a medical stretcher before being taken to the hospital.

He faces charges of assault, harassment, and criminal mischief, amongst other accounts.

McGuire is set to reappear in court Wednesday, March 22, and currently has a cash bond of $1,000.