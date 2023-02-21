On the Lookout: convenience store assault suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are asking for help to identify two teen suspects, who they say assaulted a 7-11 store clerk.

The incident happened on January 17 at the convenience store off South Circle Drive, east of I-25.

7-11 Assault (CSPD)

Surveillance video shows the two walking into the store -- the first time, allegedly, to steal items. When the store clerk observed the two taking merchandise, they asked the teens to leave. The suspects -- thought to be between the ages of 16 and 18 -- did so, reluctantly.

They only later returned around 1:50 a.m. to beat up the employee.

The clerk had non, life-threatening injuries.

One of the suspects has several tattoos, including two light-colored crosses on either side of his cheeks. He also has a set of three clown or skull faces tattooed along his right neck.

According to police, the two are known to frequent the area near South Circle Drive and Janitell Road.

If you recognize either of the juveniles, you're asked to call CSPD's non-emergency phone line at 719-444-7000, or to remain anonymous, call Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP, or make a report online.

If you have video or picture surveillance of a crime -- and have submitted a police report -- share your information here.