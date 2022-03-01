On the Lookout: detectives enlist help to find accused robber; Fountain bank robbed; porch pirate captured on camera

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County investigators are seeking the public's help to find a man they say robbed and assaulted a woman at a Cimarron Hills convenience store.

The crime unfolded at 9:30 a.m., February 19th, at the Loaf 'N' Jug at 6695 Galley Road.

Brendan Mangum (EPSO)

Detectives have identified the suspect as Brendan Mangum. They say, after stealing the woman's purse, he sped away in a black Volkswagen Passat. Mangum now has a warrant out for his arrest on presumptive charges of robbery, identity theft, third degree assault, criminal mischief, and theft.

Mangum has gauged ears, and lighter colored hair.

If you know where Mangum could be, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office Investigations tip line at 719-520-6666; if you know where Mangum is in real-time, immediately call El Paso County Dispatch at 719-390-5555.

Fountain Bank Robber (FPD)

Fountain Police are looking to find the man who robbed the Chase Bank at 7780 Fountain Mesa Road.

He targeted the bank at 12:25 p.m. on February 25th.

The suspect was wearing a black "Tommy Hilfiger" hoodie. Investigators say he might have driven away in a dark-colored SUV.

If you can identify this man, you're asked to call the El Paso County Communications at 719-390-5555. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP or visiting www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Springs Ranch Porch Pirate

A Springs Ranch porch pirate came prepared to strike a home near the Piros and Constitution intersection. Walking up to the home, carrying an oversized reusable bag, he took a package and concealed it inside the bag.

It happened at 4:30 p.m. on February 8th.

The suspect was wearing a bandana, and what appears to be a Chicago Bulls backpack.

If you recognize the suspect, call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.