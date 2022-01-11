Contracted food services worker for District 20 faces sexual assault on a child charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Academy District 20 sent out an email to parents and guardians letting them know a contracted food services staff worker had been arrested.

The district explained the email was sent out "in accordance with C.R.S. § 22-1-130," which requires districts to inform parents/guardians when an employee has been charged with certain crimes.

The email states, "the alleged criminal offenses that Mr. Woodworth is charged with include the violation of C.R.S. §§ 18-3-405(1),(2)(d) and 18-3-405.3(1),(2)."

According to the Colorado Revised Statutes 2018, section 18-3-405 (2)(d) is "sexual assault on a child" and section 8-3-405.3(1),(2) is "sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust."

In the email, D20 says Woodworth is not employed by the district but was under contract work in district schools since 2019. According to the email, Woodworth worked in the cafeterias and delivered lunches to Aspen Valley Campus, New Summit Charter School, Timberview Middle, Chinook Trail Elementary, and Briargate Preschool.

The district says Woodworth is no longer working in D20 schools.

According to jail records, Woodworth is set to be in court Wednesday and faces a $40,000 bond.

KRDO has reached out to the district for a comment on this incident.